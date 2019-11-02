ValuEngine Upgrades Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) to Sell

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $44.31 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.03.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.