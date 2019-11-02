ValuEngine Lowers Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) to Hold

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Tailored Brands stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $240.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.79. Tailored Brands has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2,629.06%. Tailored Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tailored Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theo Killion purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,754 shares in the company, valued at $277,258.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh S. Lathi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 69,369 shares of company stock valued at $291,598. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRD. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the second quarter valued at about $12,505,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the second quarter valued at about $9,923,000. Scion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tailored Brands by 112.8% in the second quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 980,800 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the second quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tailored Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 346,005 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

