ValuEngine Lowers Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) to Hold

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NYSE:GVA opened at $25.23 on Friday. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristen O. Jesulaitis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $99,850.00. Also, SVP Kyle T. Larkin bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,456 shares of company stock worth $597,443. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Granite Construction by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Granite Construction by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

