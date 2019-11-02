ValuEngine Lowers Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) to Hold

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Civeo has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Civeo by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 44,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

