ValuEngine Downgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Sell

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. PPL has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,206.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in PPL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in PPL by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in PPL by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.