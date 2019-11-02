ValuEngine Downgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Sell

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.68.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,259,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

