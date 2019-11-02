ValuEngine Downgrades Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Lightbridge stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lightbridge stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Lightbridge worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.