ValuEngine Downgrades Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Lightbridge stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.
