ValuEngine Downgrades First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.40.

NYSE:FAF opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.89. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

