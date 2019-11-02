ValuEngine Downgrades ADT (NYSE:ADT) to Hold

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,927. ADT has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 21.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 191,041 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $6,885,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,000,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.