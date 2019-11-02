USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. USINAS SIDERURG/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

