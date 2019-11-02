Usca Ria LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 86,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 68,527,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,941,422. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

