Usca Ria LLC Has $10.66 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,566 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $444,882,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $125,277,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $10,371,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.03. 24,402,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,053,604. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $201.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

