Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $13.45 on Friday, reaching $1,272.25. 1,439,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,677. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,299.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,233.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,179.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,406.25.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

