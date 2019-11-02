Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,964,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.