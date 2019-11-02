Usca Ria LLC Boosts Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. 2,234,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,091. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

