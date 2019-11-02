US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in US Ecology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 97,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,305,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of ECOL opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11. US Ecology Inc has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. US Ecology’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECOL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.