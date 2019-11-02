Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Urovant Sciences were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $3,420,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

UROV stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Urovant Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $293.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urovant Sciences Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

