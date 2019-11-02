UralsCoin (URALS) Trading Up 38.4% Over Last 7 Days

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. UralsCoin has a total market cap of $5,777.00 and $1.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UralsCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. During the last week, UralsCoin has traded up 38.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UralsCoin alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000247 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UralsCoin Coin Profile

UralsCoin (CRYPTO:URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UralsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UralsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.