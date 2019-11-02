Universe (UNI) Reaches One Day Volume of $47.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. Universe has a total market cap of $170,923.00 and $47.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Universe has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universe Profile

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 94,723,196 coins and its circulating supply is 83,523,196 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

