Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of ULH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 91,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,621. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $534.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $375.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 610.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 72,408 shares during the period. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

