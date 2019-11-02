Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Insider Sells $105,287.40 in Stock

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) insider Allen T. Peters sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $105,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

