Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $22.05 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $235.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 863,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 23.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

