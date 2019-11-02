Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UNIT. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.57.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,183. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Uniti Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.