UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 67,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,171,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 153,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,295,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $252.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $239.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

