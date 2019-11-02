United States Steel (NYSE:X) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

NYSE X traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $13.21. 45,541,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,432,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 3.04.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

