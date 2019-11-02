Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniqure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Uniqure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 400,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,867. Uniqure has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.33 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $451,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,769 shares of company stock worth $1,759,426. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Uniqure by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Uniqure by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

