Uniform Fiscal Object Market Cap Hits $357,096.00 (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market capitalization of $357,096.00 and $5.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $24.43 and $13.77.

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,842,521,887 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins . The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $32.15, $10.39, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94, $5.60, $50.98, $7.50, $24.68 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

