Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

