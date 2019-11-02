UMB Bank N A MO Sells 28,209 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 50.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,209 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,904,000 after buying an additional 182,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,038,000 after buying an additional 83,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,891.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Insiders have bought a total of 88,077 shares of company stock worth $4,401,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $81.75. 13,199,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

