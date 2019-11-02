UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 98,066 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1,302.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 98,066 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,403,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,428,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,348,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,763,000 after acquiring an additional 577,994 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,056,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,148,000 after acquiring an additional 231,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,961,000 after buying an additional 850,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,105 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $56.02. 5,279,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,711,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Stephens lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.