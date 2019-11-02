UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 77,988 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,988 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 156,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

CSCO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.03. 24,402,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,053,604. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $201.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

