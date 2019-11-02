UMB Bank N A MO Has $2.49 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,567,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,254,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,583,631. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $87.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.64.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.