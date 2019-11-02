Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Earnings Results

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean updated its Q4 guidance to $0.26-$0.36 EPS.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $715.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $22.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 8,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $129,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $296,396.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,408 shares of company stock valued at $709,231. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

