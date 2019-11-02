UBS Group Trims Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Target Price to $198.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $202.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.54.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.12. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,861 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,535,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,352,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,628,000 after acquiring an additional 150,379 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.