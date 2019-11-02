UBS Group Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Oddo Bhf set a €16.40 ($19.07) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.70 ($19.42).

Shares of LHA traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €15.76 ($18.32). 3,040,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12-month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.27.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

