UBS Group Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Oddo Bhf set a €16.40 ($19.07) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.70 ($19.42).

Shares of LHA traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €15.76 ($18.32). 3,040,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12-month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.27.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

