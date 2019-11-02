UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. G.Research analyst A. Boccanfuso now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. G.Research also issued estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $19.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

