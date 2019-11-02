Uber Technologies (UBER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:UBER opened at $31.37 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.
