Uber Technologies (UBER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.37 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Evercore ISI set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.24.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

