U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Shares of USPH opened at $145.12 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $145.78. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $127,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $81,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,803 shares of company stock worth $3,067,830. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

