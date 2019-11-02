Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 66.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, Director Michael Miles sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $150,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $327,429.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,276.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. 14,371,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,772. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

