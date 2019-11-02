Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 246,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,166,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after purchasing an additional 242,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 216,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,482. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $49.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.