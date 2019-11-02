TrueFlip Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002098 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.22 million and $55,640.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00217663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.01437603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029046 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119706 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.