Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Robert J. Alpern Sells 11,000 Shares

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Robert J. Alpern sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $406,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.79. Tricida Inc has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricida Inc will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

