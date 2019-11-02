TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 84555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TRI Pointe Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 106,505 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

