TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 225.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of TransEnterix worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRXC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 921.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 271,502 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 491,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 108,981 shares during the period.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

TRXC stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.68.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 million.

TRXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TransEnterix from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.62.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.