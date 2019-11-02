Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,258 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 10,262% compared to the average daily volume of 99 call options.

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Peabody Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 634,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,640,361.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 709,698 shares of company stock valued at $12,952,796 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 779.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

