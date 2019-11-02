Traders Buy Large Volume of Williams-Sonoma Put Options (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,321 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 983% compared to the typical volume of 122 put options.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.32.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $314,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,065,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $71.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

