Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,311 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,049% compared to the average volume of 61 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $72.00 target price on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Get ITT alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ITT by 3.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ITT by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,173,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,387 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in ITT by 1.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 308,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ITT by 34.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ITT by 24.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. ITT has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $66.88.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.