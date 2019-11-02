Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 139.5% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 70.0% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 31.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 11.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 112.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

TSQ stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is 29.13%.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

