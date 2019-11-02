Total (EPA:FP) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €56.50 ($65.70) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.36 ($66.70).

Get Total alerts:

Shares of FP opened at €47.75 ($55.52) on Tuesday. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €46.95.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.