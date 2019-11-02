Toromont Industries (TIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.95 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$68.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$51.02 and a 52 week high of C$70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 20.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.13, for a total transaction of C$63,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$568,170. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,800 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total transaction of C$114,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$131,445. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $196,935.

TIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.00.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

